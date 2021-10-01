UN, US condemn killing of Rohingya refugee leader in Bangladesh

Rohingya Crisis

Reuters
01 October, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 02:03 pm

Related News

UN, US condemn killing of Rohingya refugee leader in Bangladesh

Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday night. He led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017

Reuters
01 October, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 02:03 pm
Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader from the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, poses for a potrait at his office in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 19, 2018. Picture taken April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader from the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, poses for a potrait at his office in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 19, 2018. Picture taken April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

The United Nations and United States on Thursday spoke out over the killing of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah and called on Bangladeshi authorities to investigate his shooting.

Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday night. He led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.

Rohingya Muslims carry the body of Mohib Ullah, leader of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights after he has been gunned down in Kutupalang camp, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mushfiqul Alam
Rohingya Muslims carry the body of Mohib Ullah, leader of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights after he has been gunned down in Kutupalang camp, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mushfiqul Alam

"The UN urges the Bangladeshi authorities to undertake an investigation and to hold those responsible to account," UN spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay told a press briefing in New York on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "saddened and disturbed" by Mohib Ullah's murder, calling him "a brave and fierce advocate for the human rights of Rohingya Muslims around the world."

"We urge a full and transparent investigation into his death with the goal of holding the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable," Blinken said in a statement.

Bangladesh / Top News

UN / US / Rohingya leader Mohibullah / Rohingya Cris

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel