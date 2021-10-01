UN, US condemn killing of Rohingya refugee leader in Bangladesh

Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader from the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, poses for a potrait at his office in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 19, 2018. Picture taken April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

The United Nations and United States on Thursday spoke out over the killing of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah and called on Bangladeshi authorities to investigate his shooting.

Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday night. He led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.

Rohingya Muslims carry the body of Mohib Ullah, leader of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights after he has been gunned down in Kutupalang camp, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mushfiqul Alam

"The UN urges the Bangladeshi authorities to undertake an investigation and to hold those responsible to account," UN spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay told a press briefing in New York on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "saddened and disturbed" by Mohib Ullah's murder, calling him "a brave and fierce advocate for the human rights of Rohingya Muslims around the world."

"We urge a full and transparent investigation into his death with the goal of holding the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable," Blinken said in a statement.