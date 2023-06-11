Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
11 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 08:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation

UNB
11 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 08:23 pm
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int&#039;l community for Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh has sought stronger support from the international community for speedy, safe and dignified repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingya people to Myanmar.

The international community was asked to enhance their support on the Rohingya issue at a high-level meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office here in the city on Sunday.

PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah chaired the meeting, while a number of foreign envoys and representatives of international agencies, stationed in Dhaka, joined the meeting.

In the meeting, Bangladesh put emphasis on increasing international support for quick, safe, dignified and permanent repatriation of Rohingya to their home country, said a press release.

"The only solution to this crisis lies in the dignified and permanent repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar," said the principal secretary.

Raising the government's stance on the issue, he said there is no scope for integration of Rohingya with locals.

Tofazzel Hossain sought cooperation from the participants to create temporary shelters for the displaced people.

The UN resident coordinator in Dhaka highlighted the reduction in the allocations of the World Food Programme and other donor agencies for humanitarian and food assistance to Rohingya amid the global economic crisis.

In the meeting, the envoys of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Palestine, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait and China raised the stance of their respective countries and reiterated their commitments to extend support and assistance standing with any initiative of Bangladesh over the Rohingya crisis.

Foreign ministry Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Public Security Division Secretary Mustafizur Rahman, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Kamrul Hasan were present.

Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Chinese ambassador Yao Wen, UAE ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi, Qatar ambassador Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani, Turkiye ambassador Ramis Sen, Kuwait ambassador Ali Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Dhufairi, Oman ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Albulushi, Palestine ambassador Yousef S.Y. Ramadan, Iran ambassador Mansour Chavoshi, Chargé d'Affaires of Iraq Embassy Mohanad A.R Khalaf Al-Darraji, UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis, UNHCR's Representative in Bangladesh Johannes Van Der Klaauw and WFP country director in Bangladesh Dom Scalpelli, among others, took part in the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya repatriation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

5h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

6h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis