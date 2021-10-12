1,500-year-old industrial estate winery discovered in Yavne, Israel

A 1,500-year-old industrial estate winery has been discovered in Yavne, Israel.

Israel Antiquities Authority on Monday unveiled, a discovery that suggests Gaza's white wine was in high demand during t1,500-year-old industrial estate winery discovered in the Israeli city of Yavnehe Byzantine period."Mainly (they exported) to Turkey, which was Byzantine, of course to Rome, Europe, and even London," Israeli archaeologist, Hagit Torge, tells Efe.