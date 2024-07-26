Quota protest coordinators Asif, Nahid, Baker 'taken into DB custody for security reasons'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 11:26 pm

Related News

Quota protest coordinators Asif, Nahid, Baker 'taken into DB custody for security reasons'

"Asif, Nahid and Baker - three quota reform protest leaders have been taken into DB custody for security reasons," Detective Branch chief Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid told journalists tonight.

TBS Report
26 July, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 11:26 pm
Quota protest coordinators Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar. Photos: Collected
Quota protest coordinators Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar. Photos: Collected

Coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Nahid Islam have been picked up by members of the Detective Branch of the police from a hospital in the capital where they were under treatment today (26 July), DB officials said.

"Asif, Nahid and Baker - three quota reform protest leaders have been taken into DB custody for security reasons," Detective Branch chief Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid told journalists tonight.

The DB chief disclosed the information hours after various media outlets reported that the coordinators were picked by DB men. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Men, who identified themselves as DB police, took Nahid, Asif, Baker and a hospital staff at around 3:00pm today," Nahid's father Badrul Islam told TBS in the evening.

Both Asif and Nahid were under treatment at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Dhanmondi with injuries received in alleged torture after they were picked up by unidentified men. Abu Baker was picked up as well.

Nahid was picked up from a friend's house in Khilgaon on 20 July while Asif was picked up from Mahanagar area on 19 July and Abu Baker was picked on the same day from Dhanmondi.

All three of them are students at Dhaka University. Nahid was left blindfolded after 24hrs in the Purbachal area. Later on 25 July, Asif was left blindfolded in the Hatirjheel area and Abu Baker in the Dhanmondi area. 

According to media reports, Nahid was tortured with a metal rod while Asif was given an injection that made him senseless for days. Both of them claimed they were pressured to stop the anti-quota movement and were interrogated over the protests.

Top News

Quota protest coordinator / Asif Mahmud / Nahid Islam / Bangladesh / Abu Baker Majumdar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

19h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

23h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
Double jeopardy for examinees

Double jeopardy for examinees

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos