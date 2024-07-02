China Southern Airlines to launch Dhaka-Beijing direct flights 

To meet the increasing demand for visits between the two countries, China Southern Airlines will inaugurate a direct flight route from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Dhaka starting from 15 July.

The service will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Saturdays, establishing the first aerial connection between the capitals of the two nations.

In this regard, China Southern Airlines hosted the Dhaka-Beijing flight-launching ceremony in a city hotel in Dhaka.

In his remarks as the chief guest, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said, "China has always been a great friend for a very long time."

He mentioned the cooperation from China in building the Padma bridge, and thanked the authorities for making it happen even if there were a lot of obstacles. "Connectivity brings development and we believe in connectivity."

"The China Southern Airlines direct flight will strengthen trade and economic ties between Dhaka and Beijing. As China has huge tourists, we think to stair lightweight between Cox'sBazar Kunmingming airport in future," he said.

Yao Wen, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, congratulated China Southern Airlines for inaugurating the flights.

"This route will create more opportunities for greater collaboration, people-to-people connectivity and a win-winn cooperation. We encourage people of China and Bangladesh to travel and explore the opportunities," he added.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said, "Connectivity is everything. Without connectivity, nothing can be done."

He thanked China Southern Airlines for inaugurating the Dhaka-Beijing route. He also invited the Chinese investors to invest in Bangladesh.

Managing Director of GSA, Amnestar Solutions Ltd Habib Ullah Dawn said this new route is a testament to our continuous endeavor to connect people, cultures, and economies. "We believe that this connection will open new doors for trade, tourism, education, and mutual understanding, bringing our countries even closer together."

General Manager of China Southern Airlines Xie Kangjia said China Southern Airlines is a leading name in the aviation industry, known for its extensive network and commitment to excellence.

"As the largest airline in Asia, we proudly operate over 3,000 daily flights, connecting passengers to more than 200 destinations across the globe. Last year we flew more than 120,000 passengers from and to Dhaka, and in the first half of this year, the number is already close to 80,000. Our mission is 'Enabling More People to Enjoy Better Flights'. I sincerely hope that more and more Bangladeshi people can enjoy the flying experience with China Southern Airlines," he added.

Executive Chairman of BIDA Lokman Hossain Miah highlighted the investment opportunities in Bangladesh and invited Chinese investors to take full advantage of the business-friendly environment of the country.