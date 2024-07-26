Lives shattered by gunshots: A glimpse into NITOR's struggle

16-year-old Nadim Hossain lying in bed with his father Dulal Hossain and his mother Marium Khatun sitting on the ground at NITOR in Dhaka on 26 July. Photo: Belal Hossen/TBS

Hundreds of gunshot victims are currently being treated at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka, with many fearing being crippled for life and some already facing amputations.

The hospital's casualty block is filled with the anguish of grieving families struggling to accept the harsh realities of their loved ones.

Most of the injured are labourers, day workers, rickshaw pullers, and students, according to hospital staff. On Tuesday, doctors at NITOR amputated the leg of 16-year-old Nadim Hossain, who was shot while heading home.

Nadim's mother, Marium Khatun, told the Business Standard, "On Saturday evening, Nadim was shot on Chittagong Road. People took him to a private hospital where they stopped the bleeding. Later, we brought him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and then to NITOR."

Nadim's father, Md Dulal Hossain, expressed his sorrow, "The doctors told us that amputation was necessary to save Nadim. It was hard to accept, but we had no choice. I can't believe my son will be disabled for life."

"I have no dreams left. The bullet took my leg and my hopes. I wanted to save money and return to my village" Nadim Hossain

Nadim, the eldest of three brothers, worked as an embroiderer in a small garment factory in Kachpur and gave his salary of Tk8,000 to his father, a rickshaw puller. Dulal Hossain, from Khajuria Laxmipur village in Chandpur district, moved to Chittagong Road in Narayanganj in 2018 for work.

The RMG worker said, "I have no dreams left. The bullet took my leg and my hopes. I wanted to save money and return to my village."

Dulal Hossain added, "We couldn't afford to educate Nadim. He started working right after finishing class four."

He continued, "We've already spent around Tk80,000. We're worried about future medicine costs. I'm not sure if we can afford them on time. We might have to stay here for another month or so."

Farhad Hossain, 35, is a rickshaw puller from Rampura. While pulling the rickshaw, he was shot in the right leg. Locals and other injured people put him in an ambulance and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. After removing the bullet and providing initial treatment, he was transferred to NITOR.

Patients hospitalised at NITOR in Dhaka on 26 July. Photo: Belal Hossen/TBS

Farhad told TBS, "Many like me have been hurt by the police's indiscriminate firing. I need to stay in the hospital for seven days, even if it means borrowing money. I pray my leg can be saved, or I won't know how to survive."

Eighteen-year-old Nadim worked at a grocery store in Rayerbagh. While heading home to Mirpur on Friday afternoon, he was shot in the leg. After treatment at a private hospital and Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he was brought to NITOR.

Nadim's older brother, Md Naim, said, "Nadim has already had two surgeries on his leg, with another planned. We don't know yet what the future holds for his leg; the doctor hasn't confirmed anything."

CNG driver Amirul from Kazla and day labourer Uzir Mia from Uttara Azampur were injured in similar incidents.

The hospital administration reported that since 17 July, over 1,700 patients have come for treatment. Of these, 686 are currently in various wards and cabins, including about 250 gunshot victims.

Doctors and nurses have noted that between 19 and 21 July, more than 200 gunshot victims were admitted. Nearly 20 of these patients had to have their legs amputated. Many others are under observation and may also need amputations of their hands or legs.

Prof Dr Md Jahangir Alam, chief of NITOR's yellow-1 unit, said, "Patients with severed blood vessels or arteries in their legs often need amputations. Without blood flow, the flesh can rot or die, which can cause severe damage to the body, including vital organs. Amputation is necessary to save the patient."

He added, "The amputated leg needs to be stitched to prevent fluid leakage and allow it to dry. This means many patients will need to stay in the hospital for a long time."