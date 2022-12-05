NBR to award top nine VAT-payers for FY21

The National Board of Revenue is going to honour top nine VAT-payers at the national level, and 120 others at the district level for fiscal year 2020-21.

The revenue board published the names of the highest VAT-paying companies in three categories — production, service, and business – in a gazette notification on Thursday.

The NBR will hand over the awards to the top VAT-paying firms on National VAT Day on 10 December, officials said.

According to the NBR notification, Olympic Industries Limited (Kanchpur, Narayanganj), The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd (Shafipur, Gazipur) and SMC Enterprise Limited (Banani, Dhaka) are the highest VAT-payers in the production category.

In the business category, Walton Plaza (Chandna, Gazipur), Agora Ltd (formerly Rahimafrooz Superstores Ltd) (Mohakhali, Dhaka), and Unimart Ltd (Gulshan, Dhaka) have become the top VAT-payers for the year.

bKash Limited (Jahangir Gate, Dhaka Cantonment), International Finance Investment and Commerce Bank Limited (Purana Paltan, Dhaka), and Nagad Ltd (formerly Third Wave Technologies Ltd) (Banani, Dhaka) will get the award in the service category.

The revenue board will also award the top three VAT-paying businesses, one from each of the categories, at the district level.