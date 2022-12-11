NBR honours bKash as highest VAT payer in service sector

bKash has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the highest Value Added TAX (VAT) payer in service sector at national level for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash received the letter of honour and crest from Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at a programme held at a city hotel on Saturday (10 December).

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman, National Board of Revenue; Md Jashim Uddin, president of FBCCI and Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, chief financial officer of bKash Limited were also present on the occasion, reads a press release.

NBR observes the National VAT Day on 10 December every year.

On this occasion, NBR awards the highest VAT payers.

Like previous years, nine top VAT payers were honoured at national level in three categories – Production, Business, and Service.

It is mentionable that organisations that have an Electronic Business Identification Number (eBIN), provide VAT slips to the consumers, and pay VAT to the national exchequer are eligible for the recognition by NBR.