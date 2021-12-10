NBR honours 9 companies for paying highest VAT

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today awarded nine companies for paying the highest amount of value-added tax (VAT) in their respective sectors during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal handed over the awards at a function held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) Bhaban in the city.

Chaired by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin spoke at the function as special guest.

AHM Mustafa Kamal urged all concerned including the business community to engage themselves more in paying taxes including VAT and thus motivate others.

He laid emphasis on creating close relations between VAT collector and people to increase VAT collection.

In manufacturing sector, Aristopharma Ltd, Square Toiletries Limited, Maya Biri Factory won the awards.

On the other hand, SM Motors, AMCO Bajaj International and MABS Union Motors Ltd won the awards in trading sector.

In services sector, Edotco Bangladesh Company Ltd, Grey Advertising Bangladesh Limited and Robert Bosch Bangladesh Ltd won the awards.