Govt publishes list of highest VAT payers

NBR

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 09:35 pm
The Ministry of Finance has published the list of the nine highest Value Added Tax (VAT) paying companies in the 2019 – 20 fiscal year on Wednesday.

The companies are Aristropharma Ltd, Square Toiletries Ltd, Maya Biri Factory, SM Motors, AMCO BAJAJ International, Mabs Union Motors Ltd, edotco Bangladesh Co Ltd (Bangladesh Infrastructure Company Ltd), Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd, and Robert Bosch Bangladesh Limited.

Alongside these nine companies, the government has also published names of 102 top VAT paying firms in different districts under 12 Customs, Excise, and Vat Commissionerate.

The highest VAT paying firms are divided into three categories at the national level – manufacturing, business, and service.

All the organisations will be honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on 10 December on the occasion of National VAT Day.

NBR / Highest VAT Payers / National VAT Day

