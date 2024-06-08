Extend previous facilities for economic zones for 5 more years: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has proposed extending the previous facilities for economic zones for five more years.

In the national budget placed on 6 June, the government's proposed 1% import duty on capital machinery for all industries in economic zones and high-tech parks for FY 2024-25.

Seeking its withdrawal at a briefing today (8 June) at the FBCCI office in Motijheel, the trade body's President Mahbubul Alam said, "If the [previous] facilities are not available, it will discourage foreign investment in these special regions and [perhaps] send the wrong message to foreign investors."