Extend previous facilities for economic zones for 5 more years: FBCCI

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 04:39 pm

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam at a briefing today (8 June). Photo: TBS
FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam at a briefing today (8 June). Photo: TBS

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has proposed extending the previous facilities for economic zones for five more years.

In the national budget placed on 6 June, the government's proposed 1% import duty on capital machinery for all industries in economic zones and high-tech parks for FY 2024-25.

1% import duty threatens foreign investment in economic zones: Stakeholders

Seeking its withdrawal at a briefing today (8 June) at the FBCCI office in Motijheel, the trade body's President Mahbubul Alam said, "If the [previous] facilities are not available, it will discourage foreign investment in these special regions and [perhaps] send the wrong message to foreign investors."

