Industries demand uninterrupted power, gas supply

Local industrialists and businessmen urged the government to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to factories for the protection and development of domestic industries.

The call came during the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FBCCI) Standing Committee meeting on the protection and development of local industries today (10 June).

Md Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan Liton, committee chairman and managing director of Madhobdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Ltd, underscored the need for increased power and gas supplies to attract new entrepreneurs to the sector.

Businessmen also stressed the importance of making low-interest bank loans more readily available.

They expressed concern that the lack of consistent fuel supply is driving up production costs, leading to higher product prices and potential factory closures. This situation, they argued, discourages local industrialists.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, attending virtually as the chief guest, stated, "Protecting local industries is crucial for building a developed Bangladesh. The government has implemented some policies in this year's budget to address this. FBCCI is also actively involved in this matter."

He called for increased cooperation from banks in supporting local industries and noted the need to develop skilled workers in these sectors.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly highlighted the progress made in domestic production and said, "In the past, nearly everything, including high-quality clothing, was imported. Now, almost all of these items are produced domestically."

He confirmed FBCCI's collaboration with the government to provide policy support for the further development of local industries.

Other FBCCI co-chairmen, and committee members including directors Alhaj Azizul Haque, Hafez Harun-Or-Rashid, and Haji Md Abdul Hashem, also participated in the meeting.