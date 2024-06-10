Industries demand uninterrupted power, gas supply

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 09:35 pm

Related News

Industries demand uninterrupted power, gas supply

Businessmen also stressed the importance of making low-interest bank loans more readily available

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
The call came during the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FBCCI) Standing Committee meeting on the protection and development of local industries today (10 June). Photo: Collected
The call came during the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FBCCI) Standing Committee meeting on the protection and development of local industries today (10 June). Photo: Collected

Local industrialists and businessmen urged the government to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to factories for the protection and development of domestic industries.

The call came during the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FBCCI) Standing Committee meeting on the protection and development of local industries today (10 June).

Md Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan Liton, committee chairman and managing director of Madhobdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Ltd, underscored the need for increased power and gas supplies to attract new entrepreneurs to the sector.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Businessmen also stressed the importance of making low-interest bank loans more readily available.

They expressed concern that the lack of consistent fuel supply is driving up production costs, leading to higher product prices and potential factory closures. This situation, they argued, discourages local industrialists.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, attending virtually as the chief guest, stated, "Protecting local industries is crucial for building a developed Bangladesh. The government has implemented some policies in this year's budget to address this. FBCCI is also actively involved in this matter."

He called for increased cooperation from banks in supporting local industries and noted the need to develop skilled workers in these sectors.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly highlighted the progress made in domestic production and said, "In the past, nearly everything, including high-quality clothing, was imported. Now, almost all of these items are produced domestically."

He confirmed FBCCI's collaboration with the government to provide policy support for the further development of local industries.

Other FBCCI co-chairmen, and committee members including directors Alhaj Azizul Haque, Hafez Harun-Or-Rashid, and Haji Md Abdul Hashem, also participated in the meeting.

Top News

FBCCI / uninterrupted power supply / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

12h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

37m | Videos
Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

2h | Videos
Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

3h | Videos