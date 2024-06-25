Gold price rises by Tk1,400 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) today (25 June) increased the price of gold by Tk1,400 per bhori, followed by a price hike in the local bullion market.

As per new rate, per bhori 22-carat gold will cost Tk1,18,355, which was Tk1,16,955 till today.

Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,12,978 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk96,835 per bhori. Besides, for the traditional method, the price of gold will be Tk80,062 per bhori.

The new rate will be effective from tomorrow (26 June).

Bajus has revised the prices 29 times this year.