Gold price hits record Tk1.08 lakh per bhori

The price of gold has broken its previous record, surging to Tk1.08 lakh per bhori.

With an increase of Tk2,000, the price of 22-carat gold now stands at Tk1,08,125 per bhori.

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) adjusted the gold price, citing an increase in the global market.

The new rate will be effective from Monday.

Additionally, the price of 21-carat gold has risen to Tk1,03,226 per bhori, and 18-carat gold to Tk88,471 per bhori.

The price of traditional gold has reached Tk73,716 per bhori.