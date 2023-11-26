Gold price hits record Tk1.08 lakh per bhori

Markets

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

Gold price hits record Tk1.08 lakh per bhori

The new rate will be effective from Monday.

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 07:53 pm
Gold price hits record Tk1.08 lakh per bhori

The price of gold has broken its previous record, surging to Tk1.08 lakh per bhori.

With an increase of Tk2,000, the price of 22-carat gold now stands at Tk1,08,125 per bhori.

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) adjusted the gold price, citing an increase in the global market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The new rate will be effective from Monday.

Additionally, the price of 21-carat gold has risen to Tk1,03,226 per bhori, and 18-carat gold to Tk88,471 per bhori.

The price of traditional gold has reached Tk73,716 per bhori.

Top News

Gold price / Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

5 must-have motorcycle accessories

2h | Wheels
Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

13h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1d | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

1h | TBS Today
The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

Now | TBS Science
The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

4h | TBS Today
AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

4h | TBS SPORTS