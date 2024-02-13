Beef price higher by up to Tk50 per kg in a month

The price of beef increased by up to Tk50 per kg in a month, ahead of Shab-e-Barat and Ramadan on claims of supply shortage.

In this regard, Golam Murtaza, president of the Bangladesh Meat Traders Association, told UNB that now the farmers are not willing to sell cows at present in the hope of getting better prices during Ramadan and Eid.

"Due to this supply crisis, the price of cattle has increased slightly in the market. It has also affected the price of meat," he said.

On Tuesday, after visiting Karwan Bazar, Moghbazar, and Rampura kitchen markets of the capital and talking with meat traders, the correspondent learned that most of the butchers are selling beef at Tk720 to Tk750 per kg.

Even in the last week of January, the consumers were able to buy beef within Tk700 per kg. Accordingly, the market price has increased by at least Tk50 per kg in the last two weeks.

Towards the end of 2023, beef prices suddenly started to fall. At that time, meat traders in Dhaka sold beef at Tk600 per kg.

Some traders are suffering loss, because of this, the traders set the price of beef at a maximum of Tk650 per kg. This rate was continued in some areas of Dhaka till election day 7 January.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) also said beef is being sold at Tk700 to Tk750 per kg. The price of beef has increased by Tk50 per kg in the last one month.

According to TCB calculations, beef prices have increased compared to last year. At this time last year, beef was sold at Tk700 to Tk720 per kg.