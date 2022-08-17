Bangladesh seeks to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Bangladesh is looking to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat. The Directorate General of Food, under the Ministry of Food on Tuesday (16 August) published a notice on its website asking traders to submit bids.

Traders have until 1 September to submit bids in a new wheat tender for milling wheat, the notice said.

It added that 60% of shipments must be supplied through Chattogram Port and 40% through Mongla Port

The latest tender is the country's third one in the 2022-23 fiscal year for wheat imports.