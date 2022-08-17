Bangladesh seeks to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 01:49 pm

Bangladesh seeks to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat

60% of shipments must be supplied through Chattogram Port and 40% through Mongla Port

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 01:49 pm
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected

Bangladesh is looking to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat. The Directorate General of Food, under the Ministry of Food on Tuesday (16 August) published a notice on its website asking traders to submit bids.

Traders have until 1 September to submit bids in a new wheat tender for milling wheat, the notice said. 

It added that 60% of shipments must be supplied through Chattogram Port and 40% through Mongla Port

The latest tender is the country's third one in the 2022-23 fiscal year for wheat imports. 

