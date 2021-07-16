The hottest hairstyles this Eid

Imagine getting all dressed up on Eid morning, putting on the best makeover you can think of, but still feeling as if your look is incomplete.

In that case, the problem may be your hair.

A perfect haircut that goes well with your face shape and personality makes a world of difference. And styling your hair according to your outfit just adds another feather to the crown.

Let's have a look at the haircut and hairstyles trends for both men and women.

For Men

"Men are mostly sticking to faded out haircuts just like the previous year" said Quazi Qumrul Islam, the owner of Banthai Barber & Beauty Salon.

What makes this haircut popular among boys and men of every age and group is it's versatility. Low, mid, high or skin fade outs - this haircut has something for everyone.

Fade out hair cuts get gradually shorter on the back and sides as it gets closer to the neck. The low fade is the most popular one among all, where the fading starts above your ears and curves around the hairline near to the neck. This ends up giving a fresh and clean look.

Looking for something edgy? You may want to go with high fade outs, where the blending starts up high and focused mostly on the top of the hair.

If you want something sober, go for the mid fade. The cut starts halfway up both sides and fades gradually. You will rock this haircut on every occasion - Eid day, family dinner, post Eid hangout and even official events.

Apart from fades, K-Pop inspired hairstyles are gaining popularity among the youth as well.

Also known as the "comma" hairstyle, the front portion of the hair stays curled inwards. This trendy haircut can make your face look more angular.

In terms of styling hair, you can go for a side sweep by blow drying wet hair in its naturally falling direction.

Slicked back hairstyles are always on trend as well. It works best on medium length hair.

Brush your hair backwards and use a hairspray or gel to hold the slicked back hair in place all day long. This classic quiff hairstyle will give you some extra volume and may look a bit messy on the front.

For women

Keeping in mind the steaming hot weather, this year's Eid-ul-Adha is falling amidst the sweltering summer and short haircuts are becoming everyone's favorite.

Haircuts such as short bob, elongated bob and pixie cuts are popular among the youth.



A short bob starts between the ears and ends up just above the shoulder; getting gradually longer. This is the basic cut and it can be customized in a hundred ways. You can pull it off with both western, casual or traditional outfits.

Another trendy category of bob is the elongated bob. This is ideal if you want to maintain medium length hair and get a bob cut at the same time.

Unlike short bobs, this haircut is a bit longer and shoulder length. On the other hand, the choppy bobs will give you different layers instead of one sharp edge.

Pixie cuts are there to match your bold personality. This cut keeps the hair much shorter, giving some length on the top with short bangs.

However, not everyone is a fan of short hair. Some love to let their flowy long hair loose.

Long layers, straight cuts and long shag never go out of trend.

The feathered look on medium-length, multi layered hair can make you look gorgeous at all the Eid dinners.

If you do not want to experiment with your haircut before Eid, you may want to go with a straight haircut, which keeps the hair the same length from every side.

You can part your hair on the sides or the middle, or you can simply tie it at the back. This cut will give you a neat and put-together look.

If you want both bangs and layers, try the long shag. It may remind you of the 70s, but the sharp layers and the bangs can do magic.

A suitable haircut paired with a perfect hairstyle is a jaw-dropping combination. In terms of styling, women mostly like to let their hair flow freely.

Blow-dried, free, straight hair is a simple yet gorgeous style. What takes this style on another level is if you can keep the hair on the top straight and curl just the ends. This will make you look glamorous in no time with minimal effort for a nighttime look.

In case managing loose hair feels tough for you this summer, try a messy bun - the best style for people with longer hair dealing with this excessive heat.

Another addition to a messy look are braids. You can braid your hair on a side and pull some hair out, making it a little loose. This easy-to-carry hairstyle goes well with any traditional wear. You can accessorize the braid with flowers or studded accessories to get extra-glammed.

Experimenting with new colours are very much in trend as well. You can either go for natural colours like dark brown, brown, burgundy, or you can try funky colours like reds, purples and blues.

Hair ombre is something worth trying once. Whatever colour you use, pick a good quality hair colour otherwise your hair can get dry and damaged eventually.

No matter which hairstyle you pick this Eid, we suggest you use good quality tools and products.

In case you are straightening or curling your hair, make sure to use hair tools from a renowned brand along with trusted heat-protectant serums to avoid any damage to your hair.

Additionally, regardless of your gender, we suggest you get your hair cuts at least a few days before Eid day. This will allow your hair to adjust with the new cut and help you pick the right hairstyle.

Do not be afraid to experiment with your hair if you want to. Remember that you define your hair, not the other way around.

Every hair type is beautiful and do not let anyone tell you otherwise. Eid Mubarak!