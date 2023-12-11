Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

Three years ago, the excitement of two 16-year-old teenagers turned to disappointment when their eagerly anticipated scrunchies, ordered from a Facebook business, failed to meet even their basic expectations.

They had invested their hard-earned Eid salami to purchase the scrunchies. This disheartening experience revealed to them a substantial gap in the local market for diverse, locally-produced hair accessories.

So, the duo, Tanzika Safa and Mirza Ashia Islam, decided to take things into their own hands. With only Tk500 each, they launched Hazy Official, which offered silk scrunchies in six vibrant colours.

Tanzika Safa is now studying business at North South University, and Mirza Ashia Islam dentistry at Mymensingh Dental College. According to them, business isn't just about products; "it's an immersive experience of self-love. It's about fostering a moment of respite amid life's chaos, where we can help customers look good and feel good."

Recognising the unique properties of silk, they started their product line with it. "Our initial products evolved into a vibrant collection that now includes chiffon scrunchies, headbands, and sailor hair bows," the duo shared.

Today, offering 18 colours of silk scrunchies and more to come, the brand takes pride in being an industry pioneer. The owners aim to introduce affordable quality products to their core demographic aged 16 to 32.

The Business Standard went through Hazy Official's page and picked three best-selling items.

Satin silk scrunchies

Photo: Courtesy

Crafted with precision and care, these scrunchies are designed to elevate your everyday style. The satin silk scrunchies boast a luxurious feel, providing a smooth and gentle touch to the hair.

The high-quality satin fabric adds a touch of glamour and ensures your hair experiences minimal breakage and frizz.

The exquisite range comes in 18 rich, vibrant colours and two sizes, allowing you to express your unique style. Whether you're looking to complement a casual outfit or add a chic twist to a formal look, these satin silk scrunchies can be versatile companions for any occasion.

Price: Tk85 per piece

Satin sailor bows

Sailor bows are a timeless accessory that adds a touch of charm and sophistication to any ensemble. Made from high-quality satin fabric, the sailor bows by Hazy Official boast a luxurious sheen and a smooth texture.

The bows are available in 10 rich colours, allowing you to choose the perfect hue to complement your style.

Photo: Courtesy

The design is inspired by classic sailor bows, adding a hint of nostalgia to the modern wardrobe. The size and shape of the bow are carefully curated to strike the right balance – large enough to make a statement but not overwhelming, making it versatile for various occasions.

The satin sailor bows come with a secure alligator clip, making them easy to attach to your hair, headband, or clothing. Whether dressing up for a special event, adding a finishing touch to your work attire, or elevating your casual look, these bows are the perfect accessory.

Price: Tk185

The customised combo

The customised combo is the star product of this brand due to its cost-effectiveness. This combo comes with various products, including one Dahlia silk sailor Bow, one Dahlia silk scrunchie, one white silk scrunchie, one cream satin sailor bow, and one pink ruffle headband.

Photo: Courtesy

The best thing about this set is anyone can choose the items and make their own combo.

Price: Tk640