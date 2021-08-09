There’s no choice between lives and livelihoods

One of the benefits of lockdown is that the Covid-19 positivity rate has remained stable, not increased.

The daily infection rate that was above 30% since 6 July this year has been below 30% for the past one week. On 8 August, the positivity rate was 24.52%.

However, it cannot be said that the positivity rate has decreased notably. A 24.5% positivity rate means the infection situation is still risky.

In the meantime, the lockdown has been relaxed and everything has been opened as there is no other alternative.

The benefits of preventing infection are far less than the damage caused to the economy by lockdown.

If people do not die from the coronavirus, they will die of hunger. Therefore, priority must be given to saving the economy by emphasising preventive measures such as wearing facemasks and adhering to hygiene to control the coronavirus.

The death rate from Covid-19 in the country is 1.6%, but if the lockdown continues, the death rate due to hunger will be 10%.

In order to save lives, it is necessary to enforce the law and make sure all people wear masks. And the maximum number of people needs to be vaccinated quickly.

About 40 lakh people have been inoculated in two days of the extended mass vaccination campaign. This is a good move. The more people are vaccinated, the lesser the death rate will be.

I said it earlier everything must be opened by making sure that all people wear masks. And that step has been taken after two-three weeks. Now all buses should be allowed to operate.

On the one hand, this will reduce the risk of human suffering and the spread of infection, and, on the other hand, transport workers will be able to return to work.

Now lives and livelihoods must be saved together. There is no chance to prioritise one of them to the other.



Professor Nazrul Islam

Noted virologist, member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19