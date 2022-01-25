Shut down trade fair to curb Covid infections: Advisory committee

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 today recommended the government shutting down the ongoing trade fair at Purbachal to control Covid-19 infections.

"The committee suggests the government be stricter in enforcing restrictions to control the coronavirus outbreak," NTAC President Dr Md Shahidullah told reporters.

He said that the current restrictions imposed by the government are okay, but these should be implemented strictly. Everyone must wear mask.

South Africa has controlled Covid infections by making mask wearing mandatory, he added.

"The Omicron variant has been transmitted at community level but we are not talking about lockdown because it is a matter of livelihood," the NTAC president said further, adding, "Therefore, in order to prevent lockdown, public gatherings should be banned and wearing masks should be made mandatory. The trade fair should be shut down now."

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Despite the rapidly deteriorating pandemic situation in the country and the repeated announcements of the trade fair's authorities to follow health guidelines, social distancing remained a far cry at the fair as it is almost impossible to maintain health guidelines amid the huge crowds of people.

Daily Covid cases in Bangladesh reached almost 15,000 again after five months as 14,828 more cases were recorded on Monday.

In 24 days of January, the country logged 1,14,425 Covid cases which are three times higher than the combined tally of the previous three months.

Besides, the positivity rate rose to 32.37%, which is the second-highest since 24 July last year when the 32.55% rate was the highest recorded.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

From 17-23 January, new Covid patient detection and deaths increased 180.8% and 88.1% respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Bangladesh has so far registered 28,238 deaths from the dreaded virus and 16,99,964 infections.