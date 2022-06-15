Daily Covid positivity rate continues to surge

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 05:18 pm

Daily Covid positivity rate continues to surge

The Covid-19 infection rate in the country continued its upward trend, reaching 3.88% on Wednesday, highest in the last three and half months.

Earlier on 28 February, the positivity rate was reported to be 3.65%.

The country has reported 232 new cases, after testing 5,986 samples in the 24 hours till 8am Tuesday, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no deaths from Covid-19 were reported in more than two weeks.

Recently, Health Minster Zahid Maleque sounded the alarm over the hiking Covid positivity rate in the country.

"Covid-19 infection has increased a little in the country. Be careful. Masks should be worn, and social distancing should be maintained", said the health minister.

Noting that Covid-19 has not yet been eliminated, he said, "Coronavirus is still there. We are in a normal state, everyone needs to make an effort so that we do not go into abnormality again."

The ministers and MPs are being infected by Covid-19 again, the minister said, adding, "Prominent personalities are being infected and the number of patients in the hospital is increasing. So I am requesting everyone to wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain social distancing".

For those who are not vaccinated already, the health minister requested them to be vaccinated.

