Covid-19 advisory committee advices to halt all kinds of gatherings

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has suggested halting all kinds of social gatherings to ward off the outbreak of new Covid variant - Omicron.

The committee issued the recommendation following its 50th meeting held Friday (7 January).

Citing the worsening Covid situation in India, the committee emphasised following government guidelines to keep the infection rate under check, reads a press release.

It suggested to put a hold on social gatherings such as marriage ceremonies, religious and political rallies.

NTAC urged the educational institutions to monitor Covid situation in their respective schools and colleges.

It also opined for bringing students under vaccination quickly.