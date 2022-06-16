Covid-19 advisory committee recommends compulsory mask wearing in public

National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 has called for greater caution amid the rising Covid positivity rate in the country that reached 3.88% on Wednesday, highest in the last three and half months.

"The committee suggests the government to make outdoor mask-wearing mandatory and be stricter in enforcing restrictions to control the coronavirus outbreak," NTAC President Dr Md Shahidullah said after attending the 58th NTAC meeting.

NTAC President also urged to follow health guidelines while maintaining caution at social gatherings such as marriage ceremonies, religious and political rallies.

Citing the worsening Covid situation, the committee emphasised following government guidelines – including No Mask No Service, Social distancing etc - to keep the infection rate under check.

It advised taking necessary steps at the ports (air, sea, naval and land) to make sure that the virus does not spread through passengers travelling from countries with higher infection rates. If needed, the requirement of presenting a Covid-negative certificate and vaccine certificate upon arrival, as well as a rapid antigen test for suspected passengers, were recommended,

It also opined that those who are yet to get the second and third dose of the Covid vaccine should be encouraged while children aged between 5-10 should be vaccinated as per the NITAG recommendation.

Meanwhile, Covid ward and ICU facilities in the hospitals along with necessary manpower were asked to keep prepared.

The country has reported 232 new cases, after testing 5,986 samples in the 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday. No deaths from Covid-19 were reported in more than two weeks.