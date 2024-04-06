Hamas says delegation to go to Cairo on 7 April for Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
06 April, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 09:49 pm

Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya looks on during a news conference with other Hamas leaders in Damascus October 18,2008. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/File Photo
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya looks on during a news conference with other Hamas leaders in Damascus October 18,2008. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/File Photo

A Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, will go to Cairo on 7 April for Gaza ceasefire talks, in response to an invitation extended by Egyptian mediators, the group said in a statement on Saturday.

US CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to attend Sunday's talks, along with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Israeli delegation, Egypt's Al Qahera news reported on Saturday.

Hamas reiterated its demands issued in a March 14 proposal prior to a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that was passed on 25 March.

The demands include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of the displaced, and a 'serious' exchange deal of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, the statement said.

