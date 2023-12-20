Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks on Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 04:47 pm

Related News

Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks on Gaza

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 04:47 pm
In this photo released by Lebanese government, Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks during a press conference after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, June 28, 2021. Hamas said Wednesday, Dec. 20. 2023, its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza. (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP, File) (Dalati Nohra / Associated Press)
In this photo released by Lebanese government, Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks during a press conference after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, June 28, 2021. Hamas said Wednesday, Dec. 20. 2023, its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza. (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP, File) (Dalati Nohra / Associated Press)

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to hold talks with Egyptian officials, mainly on developments in the war with Israel in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported citing the Palestinian group.

Qatar-based Haniyeh will head a "high-level" Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is due to hold talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and others, the source told AFP on Tuesday.

The discussions will be "on stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners (and) the end of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip," the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk about the visit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under a week-long truce deal last month which Qatar helped negotiate, backed by Egypt and the United States, 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

According to the Hamas source, the talks in Egypt will focus on "the delivery of humanitarian aid, the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip and the return of displaced persons to their towns and villages in the north".

Haniyeh's visit will be his second to Egypt since the start of the war on October 7, following a trip in early November.

US news platform Axios on Monday reported that David Barnea, the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and CIA director Bill Burns in Europe to discuss a potential new deal to free hostages.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had "just sent the head of Mossad to Europe twice to promote a process to free our hostages."

"I will spare no effort on the subject, and our duty is to bring them all back," he said in a statement.

Meeting with hostage families on Tuesday, Netanyahu said "saving them is a supreme task."

Anger, fear and calls for a ceasefire from hostages' families have intensified after Israeli forces in Gaza mistakenly shot dead three captives who had escaped their captors.

The deadliest-ever war in the narrow territory began after Hamas fighters poured across the border on 7 October and killed about 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.

During their attack, Hamas abducted around 250 people, latest Israeli figures say.

In Israel's retaliatory bombardment and ground offensive against Hamas, at least 19,667 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Palestinian territory.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Hamas / peace talks / Gaza crisis / Hamas-Israel Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

4h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

5h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

IMF Target: Where will NBR find an additional Tk 66,900 crore? The answer could be govt entities

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

3h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

6h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

18h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

19h | Multimedia