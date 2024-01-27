In another blow to humanitarian work, UK halts aid to UN agency after Hamas attack claim

The UK, too, has decided to pause funding for the UN agency for Palestinians, URWA, after the agency announced the sacking of several of its staff over allegations they were involved in the 7 October Hamas attacks, the BBC reports.

The US, Australia, Italy and Canada have all suspended additional funding to the UN agency.

On Friday, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister told the BBC that "the 7 October Hamas attacks had involved people who are on their [UNRWA] salaries".

He also claimed there was information showing teachers working in UNRWA schools had "openly celebrated" the 7 October attacks.

He also referred to an Israeli hostage who, on her release, said she had been "held in the house of someone who worked for UNRWA".

The allegations prompted reaction from major donors.

"The UK is appalled by allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October attack against Israel, a heinous act of terrorism that the UK Government has repeatedly condemned," the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

"The UK is temporarily pausing any future funding of UNWRA whilst we review these concerning allegations," it added.

Top Palestinian officials and Hamas have criticised the decision by some Western countries to suspend funding to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians and called for an immediate reversal of the move that entails "great" risk, Al-Jazeera reports.

On Saturday, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said the countries' decision "entails great political and humanitarian relief risks".

"At this particular time and in light of the continuing aggression against the Palestinian people, we need the maximum support for this international organization and not stopping support and assistance to it," he wrote on X, urging the countries to "immediately reverse their decision".

"We ask the UN and the international organisations to not cave in to the threats and blackmail" from Israel, Hamas's press office said in a post on Telegram.

Israel has often resorted to propaganda, which Western powers have easily fallen for.

When Israel stormed the al-Shifa hospital in November last year, it claimed the place was a cover for the military operation of Hamas.

A US spokesperson later refused to comment on the matter and said there was no independent party to verify any of Israel's claims.

Created in 1949, UNRWA provides health care, education and other humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. It employs around 13,000 people inside Gaza.

Since Israel began its offensive in response to the 7 October attacks, UNRWA has used its facilities across Gaza to shelter hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians.

It says it has ordered an investigation into information supplied by Israel.