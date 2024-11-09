Shomi Kaiser, Taposh sent to jail in murder attempt case

A Dhaka court has sentenced actress Shomi Kaiser and Gaan Bangla television channel chairman Kaushik Hossain Taposh to jail following a three-day remand in connection with a case lodged over an attempt to murder businessman Ishtiak Mahmud during the recent Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiaq passed the order today (9 Novemebr) after the investigation officer (IO) of the case produced them in court, with a plea to send the duo to jail until the investigation concludes.

Later, the defence lawyers appealed for their bail, which the prosecution opposed. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court denied their bail and sent them to jail.

Earlier on 6 November, police arrested Shomi from a house on Road-6 of sector-4 of the city's Uttara area, while Taposh was arrested from Uttara on 4 November.

According to the case documents, Ishtiak Mahmud along with others joined a rally of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement on 18 July. As the rally reached Azampur Nawab Habibullah High School in Uttara Sector-4, Awami League goons pounced on them, firing indiscriminately at the protesters.

One bullet hit Ishtiak in the abdomen, and he was rushed to Evercare Hospital where he underwent treatment for his injuries.

Ishtiak Mahmud on 29 September filed a case with Uttara East Police Station against 126 including former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.