TM Rocks starts journey with 50 bands’ collaboration ‘Priyo Bangladesh’

TM Rocks, a subsidiary organisation of TM Records kickstarted its course by releasing "Priyo Bangladesh," on 26 March to commemorate Independence Day.

In association with Bangladesh Musical Bands Association (BAMBA), 50 Bands have collaborated in "Priyo Bangladesh."

Video of প্রিয় বাংলাদেশ

Kaushik Hossain Taposh, chief executive of the company, said that the song inaugurates TM Rocks, another new destination of TM Records.

"TM Rocks wants to create history and take Bangladeshi Band songs to a new height," he said.

Nakib Khan composed the melody of the song penned by Shahan Kobontho while Manam Ahmed arranged the song.