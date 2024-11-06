Shomi Kaiser, Taposh placed on three-day remand in murder attempt case

A court today (6 November) placed actress Shomi Kaiser and Gaan Bangla television channel chairman Kaushik Hossain Taposh on three-day remand each in a case lodged over an attempt to murder businessman Ishtiak Mahmud during the recent Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman passed the order, scrapping bail pleas filed by Shomi and Taposh.

Police arrested Shomi Kaiser from a house on Road-6 of sector-4 of the city's Uttara area early today, while Taposh too was arrested from Uttara on 4 November.

According to the case documents, Ishtiak Mahmud along with others joined a rally of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement on 18 July. As the rally reached Azampur Nawab Habibullah High School in Uttara Sector-4, Awami League goons pounced on them, firing indiscriminately at the protesters.

One bullet hit Ishtiak in the abdomen, and he was rushed to Evercare Hospital where he underwent treatment for his injuries.

Ishtiak Mahmud on 29 September filed a case with Uttara East Police Station against 126 including former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.