Shomi Kaiser, Taposh placed on three-day remand in murder attempt case

Bangladesh

BSS
06 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 04:45 pm

Related News

Shomi Kaiser, Taposh placed on three-day remand in murder attempt case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman passed the order, scrapping bail pleas filed by Shomi and Taposh

BSS
06 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 04:45 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A court today (6 November) placed actress Shomi Kaiser and Gaan Bangla television channel chairman Kaushik Hossain Taposh on three-day remand each in a case lodged over an attempt to murder businessman Ishtiak Mahmud during the recent Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman passed the order, scrapping bail pleas filed by Shomi and Taposh.

Police arrested Shomi Kaiser from a house on Road-6 of sector-4 of the city's Uttara area early today, while Taposh too was arrested from Uttara on 4 November.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the case documents, Ishtiak Mahmud along with others joined a rally of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement on 18 July. As the rally reached Azampur Nawab Habibullah High School in Uttara Sector-4, Awami League goons pounced on them, firing indiscriminately at the protesters.

One bullet hit Ishtiak in the abdomen, and he was rushed to Evercare Hospital where he underwent treatment for his injuries.

Ishtiak Mahmud on 29 September filed a case with Uttara East Police Station against 126 including former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

Top News

Shomi Kaiser / Kaushik Hossain Taposh / Remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

51m | Videos
Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

1h | Videos
Donald Trump declares victory

Donald Trump declares victory

1h | Videos
Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

2h | Videos