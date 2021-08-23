Star Cineplex opens with three Mega-movies

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 01:44 pm

Cinema buffs can relish not just one but three blockbusters of the year in Star Cineplex

“The Suicide Squad,” “Jungle Cruise,” and “Fast and furious 9” are running in all the branches of Star Cineplex. Photo: Collected
“The Suicide Squad,” “Jungle Cruise,” and “Fast and furious 9” are running in all the branches of Star Cineplex. Photo: Collected

Popular cinema hall chain Star Cineplex has reopened its gate after a long Covid-induced hiatus.

Cinema buffs can relish not just one but three blockbusters of the year as "The Suicide Squad," "Jungle Cruise," and "Fast and furious 9" are running in all the branches of Star Cineplex, read a press release.

Mahboob Rahman Ruhel, Chairman of Star Cineplex stated that after a long time the cinema-goers can enjoy the thrill of watching the biggest Hollywood hits on the big screen.

"We are abiding by all the safety rules and regulations, and are determined to provide the audiences a safe theatre experience," added, Mahboob Rahman Ruhel.

With the social distancing and lockdown restrictions on hold, ticket sales are booming. For movie enthusiasts, Star Cineplex has recently opened its new branch at Sony Square in Mirpur on August 19. The newly opened cinema hall has three screens with 408, 225 and 136 seating arrangements respectively.

