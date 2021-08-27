‘Networker Baire’: A story about celebrating friendship

From its very first look, the film 'Networker Baire' created a massive hype among the fans.

The last film on travelling that I watched was 'Daruchini Dwip'. It has been a while since then and I was looking forward to watching another film like it.

The director Mizanur Rahman Aryan, who made his debut with 'Networker Baire', did a commendable job.

The film delivered exactly what we wanted – some beautiful scenery, good acting, and a simple yet wonderful story about friendship.

The story is about four friends who graduated from university recently.

Sifat (Junaid) is planning to go abroad for further studies, while Munna (Khairul Bashar) is waiting to release his album.

Ratul (Yash Rohan) is struggling to get a job while Abir (Saiful) is set to handle his father's business.

Munna is planning to travel in search of music, and love, which would also help him with his album.

Amidst all these, Abir breaks up with his girlfriend Samiya (Nazifa) and Munna finds the perfect opportunity to take a trip to Cox's Bazar with his friends.

For the four young men, it might be the last opportunity to have fun together before everyone gets busy with life.

During the tour, they have a great time wandering around and exploring nature.

Munna is lucky to find love right from the start of their journey with Tania (Orsha), a doctor who regularly visits Cox's Bazar for work.

Three of them also plan an amazing going away gift for Sifat – a romantic day with his long-term girlfriend Kotha (Tasnia).

The story begins to change when they meet one of their common friends, Faiza (Tasnuva). From there, conflict, drama, and full-on climax begin to take place.

There is a plot twist at the end, but that is for the readers to find out when they watch 'Networker Baire'.

Although it was a great story about friendship, I felt the movie could have been a little longer for the characters to develop better.

However, everyone acted really well and the casting was great. But in my opinion, Khairul Bashar and Yash Rohan gave the best performances among all of them.

The scenes where the friends hang out felt very realistic and credit also goes to the screenplay writers for making the story come alive.

The dialogues were written excellently and the language used was realistic and relatable.

What I am most impressed with the film are the cinematography and direction.

Mizanur Rahman Aryan tried to keep symmetry in each wide-angle shot that beautifully captured the essence of nature and was a treat to the eyes.

The cinematography for every scene felt it was well-thought out, in both the indoor and outdoor shots.

The colour grading of the entire film gave a soft vibe which is essential for a film of this genre, I believe. The soundtrack was amazing as well.

Released on 19 August 2021

Considering all the above-mentioned factors, I would rate the film a 7.2 out of 10.

I believe everyone who has seen the film hoped, for at least once, to see it on the big screen to fully experience it.

We are witnessing directors like Aryan and other new, brilliant actors who have the potential to change the country's film industry for the better.

We need more films like 'Networker Baire' that have the ability to break the stereotypes surrounding Bangladeshi films and give them a new identity.