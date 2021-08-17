‘Networker Baire’ to release in Chorki on 19 August

Mizanur Rahman Aryan's much anticipated original movie 'Networker Baire' will be released in Chorki on 19 August.

The 1 minute 43 seconds trailer of the movie showcased a group of 4 friends engaging in fun, banters, and madness in the heart of Cox's Bazar when something unexpected happens to them, read a press release.

Watch the trailer of 'Networker Baire' here

Video of Networker Baire | Trailer | Mizanur Rahman Aryan | CHORKI

The movie has three songs and Chorki released its first song "Chol Bondhu Chol" on 1 August on the occasion of Friendship day.

The movie star prominent actors such as Shariful Raj, Nazifa Tushi, Yash Rohan, Nazia Haque Orsha, Khairul Bashar, Tasnia Farin and many more.

The film shooting took place at beautiful locations of Dhaka, Cox's Bazar and Saint Martin.

"This is my first film. The release of your first movie is eerily similar to falling in love for the first time. I can feel the overwhelming emotions but I just can't seem to express it into words," said Mizanur Rahman Aryan.

"Networker Baire" is the second original movie to come out from the video streaming platform.

The first original movie to come out from Chorki was "Youtumer" starring Pritom Hasan and Ziaul Hoque Polash as quirky Youtubers.