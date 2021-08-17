‘Networker Baire’ to release in Chorki on 19 August

Glitz

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 12:03 pm

Related News

‘Networker Baire’ to release in Chorki on 19 August

“Networker Baire” is the second original movie to come out from the video streaming platform

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 12:03 pm
Networker Baire. Photo: Collected
Networker Baire. Photo: Collected

Mizanur Rahman Aryan's much anticipated original movie 'Networker Baire' will be released in Chorki on 19 August.

The 1 minute 43 seconds trailer of the movie showcased a group of 4 friends engaging in fun, banters, and madness in the heart of Cox's Bazar when something unexpected happens to them, read a press release.

Watch the trailer of 'Networker Baire' here 

The movie has three songs and Chorki released its first song "Chol Bondhu Chol" on 1 August on the occasion of Friendship day.

The movie star prominent actors such as Shariful Raj, Nazifa Tushi, Yash Rohan, Nazia Haque Orsha, Khairul Bashar, Tasnia Farin and many more.

The film shooting took place at beautiful locations of Dhaka, Cox's Bazar and Saint Martin.

"This is my first film. The release of your first movie is eerily similar to falling in love for the first time. I can feel the overwhelming emotions but I just can't seem to express it into words," said Mizanur Rahman Aryan.

"Networker Baire" is the second original movie to come out from the video streaming platform.

The first original movie to come out from Chorki was "Youtumer" starring Pritom Hasan and Ziaul Hoque Polash as quirky Youtubers.

Networker Baire / Chorki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban try out fun fair dodgems

Taliban try out fun fair dodgems

11m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

16h | Videos
TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

16h | Videos
TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan