‘Networker Baire’ actors hurt in road accident 

Actors Shariful Raj and Nazifa Tusi of the film "Networker Baire" were injured in a road accident on early Friday.

The incident took place in the Gulshan Avenue area around 3 am.

Two other actors from the film Khairul Bashar and Rjunaid Bogdadi were also injured.

According to police, the car lost control and hit an electric pole on the side of the road. The cast had attended a success party of their web film Thursday night.

Security guards from nearby buildings and police rushed to the scene and pulled the injured passengers out of the vehicle.

They are now being treated at the United Hospital in the capital.

The condition of two of the injured is critical and are in ICU. The rest are undergoing treatment.

"Networker Baire" was released on OTT platform Chorki earlier this month.

