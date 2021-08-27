‘Networker Baire’ actors hurt in road accident 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 August, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 03:50 pm

Related News

‘Networker Baire’ actors hurt in road accident 

TBS Report 
27 August, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
‘Networker Baire’ actors hurt in road accident 

Actors Shariful Raj and Nazifa Tusi of the film "Networker Baire" were injured in a road accident on early Friday.

The incident took place in the Gulshan Avenue area around 3 am.

Two other actors from the film Khairul Bashar and Rjunaid Bogdadi were also injured.

According to police, the car lost control and hit an electric pole on the side of the road. The cast had attended a success party of their web film Thursday night. 

Security guards from nearby buildings and police rushed to the scene and pulled the injured passengers out of the vehicle. 

They are now being treated at the United Hospital in the capital.

The condition of two of the injured is critical and are in ICU. The rest are undergoing treatment.

"Networker Baire" was released on OTT platform Chorki earlier this month. 
 

Glitz / Top News

Networker Baire / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

23h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

23h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

23h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs