Abanti Sithi comes of age with ‘Rupkothar Jogote’

A few days ago, Mizanur Rahman Aryan's directorial debut titled 'Networker Baire' was released on the OTT platform Chorki. In the movie, Abanti Sithi, a young and popular singer in recent times, sang the song called 'Rupkothar Jogote'.

We mention this because the song has been played over 10 million times in just two months after it was released on Chorki's official YouTube channel on 21 August. Abanti Sithi is overwhelmed with joy by the quick success of this song.

Abanti Sithi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"I feel fantastic. The good news is that a decent song has finally reached the masses after a long time. This is, even more, special because many of the songs I've voiced have reached a wide audience, but they are usually cover songs. After a long time, an original song of mine has gained popularity among the people, and nothing compares to this," she said.

People got introduced to the musician Sithi a few years back as the singer who played the 'Cup Song'. Sithi used to sing songs while beating on cups and whistling to provide a tune. In 2016, Sithi covered the song 'Simanto Tomar' by Kumar Biswajit, using cups as an instrument, and then uploaded it on Facebook. Much to her surprise, the song went viral.

However, before that, she secured a place in the top ten of 'Closeup One 2012', a famous talent show back then. Things slowed for a while after that. But she kept practicing while continuing to study. She studied chemistry at Jahangirnagar University. After finishing her studies, for a short period of time she also taught at a private university.

But she couldn't stay away from music for long. Leaving everything behind, Sithi started focusing on music again.

Sithi took part in the famous musical reality show Saregamapa organised by Zee Bangla in India. Among the five participants from Bangladesh who took part in the competition held in 2016, Sithi stood out for playing on cups and whistling.

Sithi recalled that experience. "During the CloseUp One competition in 2012, I was called the 'Whistle Queen'. In that competition, I used to whistle with my lips and sing as well. And then I started to sing while beating on cups, which I also did in Saregamapa. Everyone loved that as well."

Although she could not win the competition, Sithi secured a spot in the hearts of the judges and spectators. She has worked on some original songs after getting out of the competition.

"I have worked on a bunch of songs after the competition, although mostly for other labels and not much for my own YouTube channel. But now I will work on some songs for my channel. For the first time, I have written a song. Work on the tune and music has started as well. I will upload it on my channel very soon. I am also regularly singing for dramas and movies."

She added that recently she sang for Mizanur Rahman Aryan directed drama 'Nitol Premer Golpo'. Sithi also released a new song on October 21. Musician Lutfar Hasan sang with Sithi in this song titled 'Kemon Acho Bondhu Tumi'.

Sithi's life is very hectic nowadays, with tons of work related to music. Some days are spent for recording, some days shooting and some days on evening talk shows.

Speaking on her plans ahead, Sithi said, "I want to continue singing the way I am already doing. I am regularly trying to explore new genres of music. I like to keep experimenting with myself. Singing songs is a form of meditation for me. There are no other thoughts for me outside of singing songs."