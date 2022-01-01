Spider-Man: No Way Home writers reveal Tom Holland film’s connection to Loki

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an interwoven web of films - and lately web series - that have progressed with inter-connected plots and characters that crossover into various titles. With both Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home bringing the concept of multiverse to the fold separately, several fans have speculated how the two stories connect. In recent interactions, the writers from Spider-Man explained how the happenings in Peter Parker's life connect to those in Loki's.

No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers said that initially the latest Spider-Man sequel was to release after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the latter got pushed back due to the pandemic.

Speaking to Speaking with The Wrap, they said: "When we started breaking the story and even started writing the script, we followed Doctor Strange 2 in the timeline," Chris said, adding "So then during pre-production, things got pushed and changed. We were supposed to start shooting in July of 2020 and it became November of 2020, our release date got pushed from July 2021 to December 2021 – there were a lot of things flipping around."

But it was how Loki introduced the concept of multiverse when No Way Home was still being made that changed things around. Erik said, "We were already down this road when that Loki finale happened. We all felt like, this really helps. This is great, because it shows that there is trouble in the multiverse." The writers admit that the events of Loki finale weren't planned to coincide with No Way Home but in the end, it all worked out that way regardless.

The writers are uncertain how the things will shape up for the future of MCU though. "Whether certain things that were happening in 'Loki' line up in terms of the timeline exploding and is that the same time that Doctor Strange is casting the spell, I don't know," said Chris.

Loki, a spinoff series based on the Thor character, premiered on Disney+ in June and its finale, which streamed on July 14, introduced the concept of multiverse fracturing. The same concept was seen in the climax of No Way Home, which released on December 16. The ramifications of this will be further seen in Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which releases on May 6, 2022.