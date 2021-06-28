Singer Kabir Suman hospitilised with Covid-19 symptoms

Veteran Bengali singer and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Suman has been admitted to a state government-run hospital late Sunday with a high fever and shortness of breath.

He is undergoing treatment at SSKM hospital's Woodburn ward in Kolkata, reports India Blooms.

Currently, the singer is kept on oxygen support after his oxygen saturation level dropped to 90 at the time of his admission to the hospital.

Kabir Suman had undergone a Covid-19 test today and his RT-PCR test result is yet to be found out.