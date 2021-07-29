Shang-Chi: Marvel release new TV spot, fans are impressed by seamless CGI

Hindustan Times
29 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 11:41 am

Marvel has released a new TV spot for their upcoming superhero movie, Shang-Chi. It stars Simu Liu in the lead with Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh as well

Shang Chi. Photo: Collected
Shang Chi. Photo: Collected

Marvel has released a new TV spot for their upcoming superhero movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The video shares a special insight into the powerful 10 rings and how our protagonist, Shang-Chi played by Simu Liu, learns to harness their power.

The new spot begins with Shang-Chi descending into a fighting ring with his shirt off. Awkwafina, who plays his friend Katy, cracks a joke about it, perhaps to calm his nerves. The action then goes to the same tram fight we have seen in almost all teasers and trailers for the movie so far.

Shang-Chi's father tells him how the 10 rings have given 'legendary power' to their family and asks him to prove that he is worthy of it. However, he doesn't seem to be in a mood to prove anything. "I am nothing like you," he says. There is some underwater CGI action, a ninja army, a helicopter flight, some drifting cars and a few levitating rings added to the mix.

Fans, overall, seemed excited for the movie, which releases in September. "The CGI in this trailer is better than some other Marvel films! Super excited," read a comment on the video. "When Marvel finally remembered they had other films other than Black Widow," read another.

Shang-Chi is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is the first Marvel film with an Asian character as lead. Cretton said in a statement, "Shang-Chi's main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is. He has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn't allow himself to look at all of it—the good, the bad, the light and the dark—and to own it all, he won't be able to reach his full potential."

Shang-Chi also stars Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

