Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: A fusion story on a whole new level

Shang-Chi. Photo: Collected

Marvel Studio's 'Shang-Chi' has exceeded all expectations. It has introduced a different kind of never-seen-before world in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) - popular for its fusion between myth and reality. This, however, is a fusion story on a whole new level.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film feels like a ride in a world of aesthetics and myth starting from the very beginning. Moreover, the representation of Chinese Martial Arts is indescribable.

The film does not delay in presenting to the audience what the film is about - the ten rings, which you will briefly find out about as the movie progresses.

Shang-Chi's mother - Ying Li, played by Fala Chen - narrates the backstory of Shang-Chi's father - Xu Wen Wu, played by Tony Leung. Shang-Chi, our protagonist, is played by Simu Liu.

He was a warrior and has possessed the ten rings for generations. At the very start, the film also gives a short glimpse of the rings' powers.

Cut to 1996, Wu meets Li in her village Ta-Lo, which you may realise is a place you want to visit. The visuals and portrayal of a magical world will blow your mind and you will keep wanting for more.

The next scene jumps to an incredible fight between Li and Wen when she falls in love with Wu. Li leaves Ta-Lo after getting rejected by her tribe for marrying a man like Wu with a terrible past.

Fast forward many years, Shang-Chi has changed his name to Shaun and lives in America now - away from his father's expectations. His best friend is Katy (Awkwafina,) who is unaware of Shang's other identity which he has kept a secret for years.

Soon enough, Shang gets confronted by his past. Our protagonist flaunts his incredible fighting skills and it will leave you in as much awe as it leaves Katy in shock.

Shang has no option but to face his duties as Wu and Li's son and to put his abilities to good use.

Wu can be misinterpreted as the villain in the film but he misses Li and gets deceived by the weakness that seeks her. His denial and power-driven mind disabled his ability to put faith in Li's family.

In Iron Man 3, the fake Mandarin twist had left many fans furious. According to the comics, Wu was the real Mandarin. In this film, however, he was called Wen Wu instead of the original name.

You will get a closer look at Wu and his power relating to the titular rings. The film gives in more to the mythical genre when showing more of Li and Ta-Lo.

The film does not only concentrate on the lead character; it gives equal opportunity to the female characters as well. Both Shang and his sister Xialing are seen protecting their mother's village as equally capable fighters.

The thrillingly carried out action of the film collaborated greatly with the special effects. It managed to leave the audience astonished from time to time.

Liu has delivered a terrific performance as the protagonist and Marvel's new leading Asian superhero.

Needless to mention, the fantastic presentation of the characters by Tony Leong, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Meng'er Zhang showcase martial arts and its beauty.

Awkwafina and another surprising character from a previous Marvel film bring out the comic element in the film and leave you giggling during intense action scenes.

Do not make the mistake of thinking that the film ends on good timing. This film has not one, but two post-credit scenes and you have to wait for the last one as it comes with a huge surprise. It also hints at where Shang-Chi might reappear.

It is not common to have a film hyped up and manage to reach its expectations and Marvel did not disappoint. It has brought a new genre and executed it graciously. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is undoubtedly worth the watch.

The film is being shown at all branches of Star Cineplex in 3D.

Box:

Where to watch: Star Cineplex

Ticket Price: Tk300-500