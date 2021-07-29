'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis

Glitz

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 02:19 pm

Related News

'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis

Miller wrote on Instagram, "This isn't something I'd change ... immediately being autistic is central to who I am"

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 02:19 pm
Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis. Photo: Collected
Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Wentworth Miller has revealed his autism diagnosis through an emotional post on social media.

The 49-year-old actor was diagnosed with autism a year ago and decided to share his journey with his fans through an Instagram post, reports BBC.

Miller wrote on Instagram that, "This isn't something I'd change ... immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated."

The actor didn't include any picture alongside the caption and instead posted a blank white square.

"This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old," Miller added.

Miller wrote that he knows "access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy," and that the diagnosis was "a shock" but "not a surprise."

"I don't know enough about autism. (There's a lot to know)," he wrote. "Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens."

He also added, "I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here.' Have been (w/o realizing it)."

Miller thanked the people in his life who "consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years" and allowed him to "move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them."

Prison Break / Wentworth Miller / autism diagnosis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

52m | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing