'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis

Popular actor Wentworth Miller has revealed his autism diagnosis through an emotional post on social media.

The 49-year-old actor was diagnosed with autism a year ago and decided to share his journey with his fans through an Instagram post, reports BBC.

Miller wrote on Instagram that, "This isn't something I'd change ... immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated."

The actor didn't include any picture alongside the caption and instead posted a blank white square.

"This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old," Miller added.

Miller wrote that he knows "access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy," and that the diagnosis was "a shock" but "not a surprise."

"I don't know enough about autism. (There's a lot to know)," he wrote. "Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens."

He also added, "I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here.' Have been (w/o realizing it)."

Miller thanked the people in his life who "consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years" and allowed him to "move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them."