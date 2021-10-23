‘Nonajoler Kabbo’ to be screened at COP26

The movie chronicles the everyday life and struggles of coastal marginal fishermen amidst adverse weather conditions and highlights the social customs and reforms

Nonajoler Kabbo. Photo: Collected
Nonajoler Kabbo. Photo: Collected

Rezwan Shahriar Sumit's debut directorial film "Nonajoler Kabbo" (The Salt in Our Waters) has been selected for screening at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, popularly known as COP26.

It will be screened on 8 November at IMAX theatre in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Before that, the movie will also be showcased at COY16, the youth equivalent of COP26, on 29 October.The movie chronicles the everyday life and struggles of coastal marginal fishermen amidst adverse weather conditions and highlights the social customs and reforms.

The film, co-produced by Rezwan Shahriar Sumit and French producer Ilann Girard, has garnered immense praise at multiple international film festivals including London, Busan, and Sao Paulo.

"Nonajoler Kabbo" features an ensemble cast including Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud Titas Zia and Tasnuva Tamanna.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres of Bangladesh on 26 November.

COP26 is scheduled to held between 31 October and 12 November, under the co-presidency of the United Kingdom and Italy, will be attended by the heads of states of almost all countries around the world including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

