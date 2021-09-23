'Mujib Amar Pita’ to be premiered on 28 September

The first full-length animated film of Bangladesh, "Mujib Amar Pita", will be premiered at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City on 28 September, commemorating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birth anniversary.

The film will be released across the country on 1 October.

Among others, Information Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud and Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak will attend the premiere.

The film, based on the book 'Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita' (My Father Mujib) written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, received censorship clearance on 16 September.

The Information and Communication Technology Division funded the film on the occasion of Mujib Year.

The film depicts the early life of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.