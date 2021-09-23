'Mujib Amar Pita’ to be premiered on 28 September

Glitz

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 06:15 pm

Related News

'Mujib Amar Pita’ to be premiered on 28 September

The film will be released across the country on 1 October

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
&#039;Mujib Amar Pita’ to be premiered on 28 September

The first full-length animated film of Bangladesh, "Mujib Amar Pita", will be premiered at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City on 28 September, commemorating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birth anniversary. 

The film will be released across the country on 1 October.

Among others, Information Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud and Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak will attend the premiere.

The film, based on the book 'Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita' (My Father Mujib) written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, received censorship clearance on 16 September.

The Information and Communication Technology Division funded the film on the occasion of Mujib Year. 

The film depicts the early life of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Top News

Mujib Amar Pita / Star Cineplex / My Father Mujib / book written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

3h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly