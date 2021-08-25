Money Heist Anthem: Bollywood celebs groove to Bella Ciao's desi version

25 August, 2021, 03:30 pm
25 August, 2021

Money Heist Anthem: Bollywood celebs groove to Bella Ciao's desi version

Netflix India has released a new song called the 'Money Heist Anthem' featuring celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan & more

25 August, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 03:36 pm
Money Heist Anthem. Photo: Collected
Money Heist Anthem. Photo: Collected

Money Heist season 5, Vol. 1, is set to release in 10 days. As though the theories and the promos aren't teasing the new season enough, Netflix India has released a new song, titled Money Heist Anthem, to hype up the two-part series finale.

The new song, set against Money Heist's iconic Bella Ciao tune, features Indian actors such as Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati and Shruti Haasan, and chants 'Come soon' in different languages.

The music video recreates a few moments from Money Heist. This includes Shruti channelling Nairobi with a flower in her mouth, as seen after the character's death in season 4 and Anil Kapoor dancing on the money bed like Denver did during the first heist.

Radhika also features in the video with Vikrant Massey and speaks on behalf of every fan when she says she wishes to see Arturo dead in the final season. Watch the video below:

Money Heist season 5 is divided into two parts. While the first, titled as Vol.1, will stream on Netflix in September, the show will come to an end in December after the premiere of Vol 2.

The Spanish show revolves around a mastermind, who calls himself the Professor, and a group of thieves who come together for a couple of heists. The first heist, spread across the first and second season, took place in Royal Mint of Spain. The second heist, which will reach its culmination in season 5, takes place at the Bank of Spain.

Although several plot spoilers are still under the wraps, the teasers and posters have fans speculating that the team will not survive the second heist. A recent teaser, introducing Berlin's son Rafael, has given fans a sense of hope that the group could survive the final season.

Money Heist Anthem / Bollywood celebrities

