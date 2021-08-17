Star Cineplex to open at Mirpur on 20 August

Star Cineplex is all set to open its 4th branch at the Sony Square in the capital's Mirpur area on 20 August.

The popular multiplex will be replacing Sony Cinema Hall in Mirpur 2.

The theatre is going to have three screens. According to the circumference of the hall, there will be seating arrangements of 408, 225, and 136 people at each of the three screens.

"From having top-class ambience, latest sound system to giant screens, the multiplex has ensured all the facilities for meeting the global standard of cinema halls," said Mahbub Rahman Rubel, the chairman of the Star Cineplex.

"Not just cinema halls, people will relish complete entertainment hub as the area includes renowned clothing brands, food court, gym, and other facilities. As Mirpur is one of the largest areas in Dhaka, we have opened a new branch keeping the audiences of Mirpur in mind. The pricing of the tickets will be set as per the convenience of the audience in that area," he added.

The tickets will be available for purchase from 19 August, however, the audience will get to enjoy the screen from 20 August.

Star Cineplex started its journey in 2008 with its first branch at the capital's Bashundhara city shopping mall. Alongside screening Hollywood movies, the multiplex also showcases good quality local movies regularly, which has increased the popularity of Star Cineplex among the audience.

It delayed the inauguration of its new branch due to ongoing pandemic which was scheduled to open last year.