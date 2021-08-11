'Lucifer' season 6 trailer: Chloe fights the Devil while new Angel takes throne

11 August, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 01:43 pm

Lucifer. Photo:Collected
Lucifer. Photo:Collected

Netflix has released the trailer of "Lucifer" season 6 and fans are shocked to see Chloe fighting Lucifer while holding Azrael's blade to his neck.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long promo ends with a tantalizing brawl between the fantasy procedural's dynamic duo, which is definitely worrying since Azrael's blade is one of the few items that can kill the Devil.

Watch the trailer here 

Picking up after season 5's climactic angelic war, the show's last 10 episodes find Lucifer preparing to become God — except, as the trailer, reveals he's hesitating for some reason, which requires even more therapy with Dr. Linda (Rachael Harris).

 Unfortunately, Lucifer's hesitancy may be causing other problems because, well, it appears as though the world is starting to unravel without a God. As if that wasn't enough, Brianna Hildebrand's (Deadpool) angsty angel Rory arrives on the scene intent on destroying Lucifer.

Lucifer's sixth and final season hits Netflix on September 10.

Lucifer season 6 / trailer

