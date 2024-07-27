Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season 2 trailer takes fans back to Middle-earth

San Diego Comic Con was transformed into Middle-earth on Friday, as Prime Video showcased the second season of the epic series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were joined in the iconic Hall H stage by over a dozen cast members for a conversation moderated by Emmy-nominated actress and renowned genre fan Yvette Nicole Brown (Avengers: Endgame, Community).

The ensemble cast thrilled the 6,500 fans who packed the massive convention center hall by unveiling a brand-new exclusive trailer for the upcoming season.

The action-packed trailer focuses on the long-feared reemergence of the legendary villain Sauron, heralding the return of darkness and evil to Middle-earth after many years of hard-fought peace among all of its realms. The trailer also highlighted the creation of more of the titular Rings of Power, forged with the aid of Sauron's powers of deception and manipulation.

Fans also saw a glimpse of many of the fantastical, and sometimes frightening, creatures that will appear this season, including a young Shelob, an army of Barrow-wights, Hill-troll Damrod, a Sea Worm, and even Ents! The riveted crowd also enjoyed teases of several major battle scenes that will be pivotal to Season Two's storylines.

The cast members who participated in the show's Hall H panel were Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 29 August, 2024.

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

Building on Season One's epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. As friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good—Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots—will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all: each other.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brändström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Additional Season Two directors include Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.