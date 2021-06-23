Kriti Sanon to star in Hindi version of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’

Anurag Kashyap is all set to direct the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's classic film "Kill Bill".

According to a Pinkvilla report, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead role Bride (code name Black Mamba) which has been immortalised by Uma Thurman.

A source has stated to Pinkvilla that, "Nikhil Dwivedi has been working closely on the script of 'Kill Bill' adaptation with Anurag Kashyap all through the lockdown. The duo is calling it a homage to the original film and has finally locked a script that does justice to the legacy of the Quentin Tarantino directorial."

The source said, "The action aside, there runs a strong undercurrent of revenge and emotions all through the narrative, much like the original film."

This will be the first time that Kriti Sanon will work in an action film.

While Sanon will be leading the venture, two more actresses will join her. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Currently, the "Heropanti" actress is busy with Om Raut's mythological drama, "Adipurush". Set to play the character of Sita, Sanon will share screen space with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the movie.

She will also appear in films like "Mimi", "Ganapath" and "Bachchan Pandey".

Plus, she has been roped in for a family drama, alongside her "Bareilly Ki Barfi" co-star Rajkummar Rao.