Tarantino: No ‘Kill Bill: Volume 3’

Quentin Tarantino has denied rumours that he is working on 'Kill Bill: Volume 3'.

Many Tarantino fans hoped that Tarantino would return to the Kill Bill universe and cast Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke in a possible sequel.

"I don't see it." My most recent film is about a male film critic. And he plays in the 70s," he said in an interview.

Tarantino set a 10-film limit for himself and his next film about a movie critic would be his last, leaving no room for a 'Kill Bill' sequel.

Tarantino previously stated that he had discussed with Thurman the possibility of doing another sequel and incorporating ideas from the first two films.