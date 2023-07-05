Tarantino: No ‘Kill Bill: Volume 3’

05 July, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:16 am

Tarantino: No 'Kill Bill: Volume 3'

05 July, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:16 am
Tarantino: No 'Kill Bill: Volume 3'

Quentin Tarantino has denied rumours that he is working on 'Kill Bill: Volume 3'.

Many Tarantino fans hoped that Tarantino would return to the Kill Bill universe and cast Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke in a possible sequel. 

"I don't see it." My most recent film is about a male film critic. And he plays in the 70s," he said in an interview.

Tarantino set a 10-film limit for himself and his next film about a movie critic would be his last, leaving no room for a 'Kill Bill' sequel. 

Tarantino previously stated that he had discussed with Thurman the possibility of doing another sequel and incorporating ideas from the first two films.

 

