Tarantino scraps his final film

Quentin Tarantino is one of Hollywood's finest and celebrated directors, known for his unique style of not holding anything back when telling a story. His movies are filled with compelling narratives and sometimes unexpected twists. But the twist that he will scrap his 10th and final film, was completely unexpected.

The director's final project was titled 'The Movie Critic' which he decided to scrap for no reason other than a change of mind. Tarantino intended to cast Brad Pitt in the lead role, continuing their collaboration for the third time following their work on 'Inglourious Basterds' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Speculations suggested that several actors from Tarantino's previous films might join the project, and Sony was gearing up to produce the film, impressed by their previous success together.

It's been reported that Tarantino revised his script, causing a delay in production. However, given that this is his tenth and last film, Tarantino ultimately chose not to make 'The Movie Critic'.

