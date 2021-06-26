Jonny Lee Miller joins 'The Crown'

Jonny Lee Miller joins 'The Crown'

Jonny Lee Miller will portray former British Prime Minister John Major

Jonny Lee Miller. Photo: Collected
Jonny Lee Miller. Photo: Collected

Actor Jonny Lee Miller, known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film "Trainspotting", is joining the cast of hit Netflix series "The Crown", in which he will portray former British Prime Minister John Major.

The award-winning drama about Britain's royal family has cast a spate of new actors for its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton set to play Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki portraying the late Princess Diana.

Miller's casting as Major, who was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, was announced in a post on "The Crown's" official Twitter page on Friday.

Miller, 48, shot to fame in "Trainspotting", which followed Edinburgh drug addicts Renton, Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie. Based on the novel by Irvine Welsh, it gained a cult following and a sequel was released in 2017.

Miller is also known television series "Elementary", "Dexter" and "Smith".

