Gigi asks paparazzi to blur daughter Khai's face in pics when 'caught on camera'

Gigi Hadid. Photo: Collected
Gigi Hadid. Photo: Collected

International supermodel Gigi Hadid on Tuesday asked the paparazzi, media and fan clubs to blur the face of her daughter Khai from photographs, 'if and when she is caught on camera'. On her social media accounts, Gigi shared a long post, calling it 'a letter from a Mamma'. She said that she wants Khai to see the world 'without the stress of the media circus'.

Gigi Hadid's post read, "As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places- a true blessing. On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC ... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."

"I know the laws change State to State, and I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred - but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images. I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen," she added.

Gigi said that she only wants 'the best' for Khai and wishes to protect her from the public eye. "It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it's an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do... and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family," she continued.

Gigi concluded, "I would like to send a huge 'Thank You' to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate it. For the child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting... it still is an adult that understands and deals with it often. I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I'm coming from. With love, G."

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend singer Zayn Malik welcomed Khai in September last year. Zayn had then shared a picture of the baby and had said, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Earlier this year, speaking to Vogue, Gigi had revealed that Zayn has 'purchased all the Disney cartoons as well as his favourite Bollywood films on cassette tape'. He also bought a VCR for Khai to watch one day.

